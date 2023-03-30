Amanda Gavin, head of human resources at the Dartington-based charity said: “Our renewal of the award is great acknowledgement of our ongoing work to promote equality, diversity, inclusion, and equity.
“We will continue to work towards Lifeworks being a place where people feel proud to work, everyone has a sense of belonging and feels supported to achieve their aspirations regardless of their background.”
Amanda added: “Disability Confident is creating a movement of change, encouraging employers to think differently about disability and take action to improve how they recruit, retain and develop disabled people. Being Disability Confident is a unique opportunity to lead the way in our community.”