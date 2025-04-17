Money paid by developers building homes in South Devon is to be spent on improving a village swimming pool.
The unheated 20-metre Meadowbrook Park pool at Dartington has been closed since 2022 and is in what South Hams Council calls a ‘dilapidated’ state, in need of a major upgrade.
Now, though, the council is poised to rubber stamp an £88,000 transformation funded by Section 106 funds, which are paid as a community ‘dividend’ by developers when they get permission to build homes.
The nearby Webbers Yard and Sawmills developments will be the ones funding the project, in which the facility will be refurbished, extended and heated using renewable resources.
The move is likely to be approved by the council’s executive committee, and will see the pool extended to 25 metres in length, with improved access for wheelchair users. Heating it will extend its season, and there will be improved changing rooms alongside a cafe.
A report for the committee concludes: “The project will allow the swimming pool to re-open, and the improvements made will mean that it can be used by a greater number of local people, including those with disabilities, over an extended season.”
The pool is part of the Meadowbrook complex which also includes includes a community-owned brewery, pizzeria, playground, accessible woodland bike track, open space and sports ground.
There was overwhelming local backing for the project, with 334 letters of support and no objections.
One supporter wrote: “It will be wonderful to get the pool built and open providing a wonderful facility for the neighbouring schools and the community in general. The pool has been sorely missed by all and its reopening will be a wonderful addition to the area.”
Another added: “The Meadowbrook complex has become such an an attractive site for families and the pool can only enhance it.”