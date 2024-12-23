Children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) are exploring 3D design and digital fabrication in workshops arranged with local schools.
The workshops, delivered by FabLab Devon on behalf of the council, offer students a chance to create their designs, explore new technology, and develop skills in a supportive and engaging environment.
Participants designed and produced objects like T-shirts, key rings, and 3D models, transforming their ideas into real-world applications. For many, it was their first experience with computer-aided design (CAD) and digital fabrication, encouraging participation, building confidence, and inspiring career interests in CAD technology and mechanical engineering.
Delivered in manageable segments, the workshops allowed students to focus deeply without feeling overwhelmed.
One student commented: “I really enjoyed learning about how 3D printers work, and enjoyed making my design and learning how to make it.”
Others described the experience as “amazing” and appreciated the creative use of software.
Schools hosting the workshops reported a growing interest among students in digital fabrication and related careers.
Many teachers are considering integrating more digital and design opportunities into their curriculum.
Plans include adding digital skills to career guidance, organising industry visits, and inviting professionals to speak about career pathways.
Several schools have also taken advantage of bursary funding available through the programme, purchasing equipment like 3D printers, Lego spike kits, and micro: bits to enhance digital learning opportunities for students.
Councillor Lois Samuel, Cabinet Member for Children’s SEND Improvement Services, said:
“Enabling young people to learn and develop their aspirations is a key pillar of our SEND strategy. We want young people to enjoy their learning, further their knowledge and experience, have opportunities, and follow their aspirations. These workshops have really captured the imaginations of many young people.”
To learn more about the Raising Digital Engagement programme, visit skillslaunchpad.org.uk/ks3digital.