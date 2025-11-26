Tracy Hepper, Corporate Partnership Manager at Devon Air Ambulance, said: “Huge thanks to everyone who took part in this summer competition by Coast & Country Cottages to design our Heli a new home! It's been a real pleasure to look through all the wonderful, creative entries, and it's really hard to find a winner. Well done Matilda, your design has everything our Heli needs to keep it safe and ready for the next mission. Thank you for your tremendous effort. My thanks also go to Coast & Country Cottages for creating this fantastic competition idea to help raise awareness of our charity.”