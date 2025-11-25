Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), part of Education South West, is pleased to share that CareYourWay, one of South Devon’s top rated home care providers, is now an official ‘friend’ of the college. The partnership is already providing KCC students with valuable insights into careers in health and social care.
Founded over 20 years ago by Sarah and Manuel Sabater in East Allington, CareYourWay began after the couple recognised the need for compassionate, high quality home care. Their model and service that is rated ‘Outstanding’ with the Care Quality Commission was then in 2021 launched into franchise opportunities across the UK, led by former KCC students Yasmine and Jonathan Sabater. Jonathan, at just 19 years old, became the youngest franchisor in the country. Today, CareYourWay operates 13 franchise offices across the nation, delivering award-winning, person-centred care.
In addition to Yasmine and Jonathan, former KCC students Giles Sabater and Anna Potgieter hold key leadership roles at CareYourWay, driving the business’s national expansion and continuing its commitment to local communities.
As a ‘friend’ of KCC, the CareYourWay team are engaging directly with current students, sharing their experiences and providing practical guidance on post-college pathways. They are also supporting careers activities, offering insights into apprenticeships, employment opportunities, and running workshops to inspire the next generation.
CareYourWay’s achievements have been widely recognised; being named as part of the ‘Best in Franchising’ for 2025, as well as winning one of the highest-regarded awards for the whole of the UK franchising sector at the BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards: ‘Emerging Franchisor of the Year’. In addition, the brand has proudly and consistently been ranked among the Top 20 Home Care Groups in the UK by Homecare.co.uk for the last three years, reflecting the company’s dedication to high-quality, client-centred care.
Through this partnership, KCC students will gain first-hand insight into a growing sector, learn about the variety of career routes available, and benefit from mentorship from experienced professionals who were once in their shoes.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“Having CareYourWay as a ‘friend’ of the college is a fantastic opportunity for our students. Their team’s journey from KCC students to national business leaders demonstrates the value of ambition, hard work, and community focus. We so appreciate the knowledge and support they are providing to our students.”
Anna Potgieter, Head of Brand & Marketing at CareYourWay, added:
“We are thrilled to give back to the college that shaped our early journeys. Meeting students, sharing real experiences, and providing guidance on careers in care is a way for us to inspire and support the next generation.”
Kingsbridge Community College is rated Good for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Sixth Form provision by Ofsted.
Ofsted regulators’ inspectors noted that: Leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils.
Pupils enjoy their lessons and their learning.
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
