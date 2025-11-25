A close-knit group of Bayards Cove wild swimmers from Dartmouth have got together with friends and family to crochet over 400 granny squares to created a crocheted Knitmas Tree on Bayards Cove Dartmouth to raise money for Rowcroft Hospice.
This has been a community event involving crocheters of all ages and abilities, some of whom have crocheted for the very first time.
On Sunday November 30 they will have an official unveiling and lighting up of the tree on Bayards Cove at 2.30pm.
They will also be running a free children's bobble hat bunting making workshop from 1.30pm for children to contribute to the decorations or take something home for themselves.
People are invited to donate to their Rowcroft-approved JustGiving page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.