Devon’s four Conservative MPs have confirmed they will fight the next general election when it is called.
The party said its sitting MPs in the county had readopted and would stand in the next national poll whenever it is announced by prime minister Andy Burnham.
The Liberal Democrats said they were still going through the selection process, while neither Labour nor Reform UK confirmed whether they had chosen candidates for the next election.
The most high-profile of Devon’s Conservative MPs is Central Devon member Sir Mel Stride, who is the shadow chancellor, and was first elected in 2010, while Sir Geoffrey Cox, who represents Torridge and Tavistock, first won the seat in 2005. He has also been a previous attorney general.
Comparative newbies are David Reed MP, who represents the new Exmouth and Exeter East seat which he won in 2024 to become a member of Parliament for the first time. He won by a wafer-thin 121 votes, just nudging out his Labour rival Helen Dallimore.
And in the South West Devon seat, Rebecca Smith, won to become an MP for the first time, will also recontest the seat when a General Election is called.
Mr Stride said he would continue to “make the case for the priorities that matter to the people of this beautiful constituency”, while Mr Cox said he was “honoured” to be readopted and would continue to “champion and defend them at every opportunity in the uncertain and troubling times we now face”.
Mr Reed said he was “extremely grateful” to be reselected and said he would “remain committed to standing up for local people” and “delivering on the issues that matter most”.
While Ms Smith said her constituency was a “special part of the world” that she would “remain committed to being a strong local voice for”.
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