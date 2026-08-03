South Devon MP Caroline Voaden said: “Let’s face it: Labour chose the worst option on the table. On every major test, this plan was rejected. Nearly 7 in 10 Devonians viewed it negatively. And that’s because they know it will break up children’s services, cost millions to deliver, and threaten the economic and social cohesion of the county. Andy Burnham thinks devolution should come from the ground up, not be imposed by Whitehall. This plan makes a mockery of his belief. Nobody in rural Devon wants this to go ahead; it must be reversed.”