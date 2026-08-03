South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has launched a petition calling for the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, to reverse Labour’s carve-up of Devon’s local authorities.
On Thursday, July 16, then Housing Secretary Steve Reed revealed the government had accepted a proposal put forward by Labour-run Exeter and Plymouth to expand both cities’ councils, along with Torbay’s, and create a new Devon Coast and Country Council in the space in between, tasked with delivering services from Lynton to Salcombe.
Out of the options on the table, Exeter and Plymouth’s proposal polled among the lowest with the Devon public, with 69 per cent of respondents viewing the plans negatively. Conversely, Devon County Council’s proposition – which would have created a new Devon Unitary Council, operating alongside Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council – attracted the most support, garnering a 43 per cent positive reaction.
The government’s decision to back the only proposal put forward by Labour politicians contradicts the Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner’s, promise to end the era of “diktats from above”. Instead, many are concerned the government is gerrymandering Devon to benefit Labour politicians.
Since the government’s decision, Ms Voaden has raised the alarm that with economic potential carved out, the new Devon Coast and Country Council will struggle to deliver timely, affordable services across its roughly 110-mile remit.
There are also instances of towns, such as Totnes, being divided in two. In some cases, neighbours on opposite sides of the same road will be under different authorities.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden said: “Let’s face it: Labour chose the worst option on the table. On every major test, this plan was rejected. Nearly 7 in 10 Devonians viewed it negatively. And that’s because they know it will break up children’s services, cost millions to deliver, and threaten the economic and social cohesion of the county. Andy Burnham thinks devolution should come from the ground up, not be imposed by Whitehall. This plan makes a mockery of his belief. Nobody in rural Devon wants this to go ahead; it must be reversed.”
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