Emily first came across ShelterBox during a visit to the Devon County Show. "They made me feel like I could actually make a difference, even though I was only little,” said Emily. “Over the years, I have become more invested, gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of their work and how special it is to have a disaster relief charity which is so culturally sensitive. No matter how small my contribution has been, I have always felt that ShelterBox truly value any support given to them.