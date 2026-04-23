I recently revisited St Luke’s gospel and in particular the story of the two disciples walking to Emmaus. Apparently the site of Emmaus has never been defined precisely and that strikes me as significant. Wherever we happen to be on this earth, God is never far away from us. Emmaus coincidentally is the name of the charity that welcomes those seeking shelter and a change in the direction of their lives..
The two disciples were very upset by the events of the previous days. Their mentor in whom they had invested so much hope had been cruelly executed so what did the future hold for them and their fellow disciples ? Perhaps they felt let down, deserted by the one who had given them so much hope.
The stranger then accompanied them on their way to Emmaus and explained the purpose of the dreadful events of Good Friday and we are told that they were very much comforted by his words of explanation , that they began to realise what Jesus’ teachings really meant. Like all of us they had been heading in the wrong direction. How familiar does that sound ?
Having reached their destination they persuaded the stranger to rest awhile and take some refreshment. It was when he took bread, broke and blessed it that they recognised Him. It was the risen Jesus. How often do we recognise Him ? Luke was a physician as well as a disciple. As far as our spiritual health is concerned we should regard him as our GP and listen carefully.
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