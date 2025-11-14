Every year, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service ask local residents and businesses to take part in their annual precept survey.

The five-minute form asks how people feel about the service they receive, and will influence the amount the Service receives from council tax in 2026/27.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority anticipates that by 2026/27, a saving of £4.8million will be needed due to reductions in government funding and rising costs of delivering services such as materials, energy and employment costs.

The £4.8million saving is based on a year-on-year increase of 2.99 per cent to council tax over the financial year 2026/27. Every 1 per cent increase to council tax precept amounts to almost seven hundred thousand pounds to the Service this year.

Have your say before December 3 at: https://tinyurl.com/2nmff5ew