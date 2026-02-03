The Chief Executive of The Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has written an open letter about the future of adult social care.
The Trust covers Totnes and Dartmouth in its area and a review into future arrangements is underway.
It follows recent discussions about the long‑standing Section 75 partnership between Torbay Council and Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Currently the Trust provides adult social care on behalf of Torbay Council, integrating it with NHS acute and community services.
Chief Executive Joe Teape laid out the challenge: “Over the past three years, the cost of providing adult social care has increased by around 48 per cent.
“This is far more than we are funded for as an NHS Trust and far more than Torbay Council pays us for delivering adult social care.
“The gap between the cost of delivering adult social care and the funding available is around £35 million each year.”
Adult social care supports some of the most vulnerable people and plays a big role in helping people live well, stay independent and stay close to home.
It is not just about older people but also supports adults of all ages living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and neurodiversity.
Mr Teape added: “This is no longer financially sustainable.
“ As an NHS Foundation Trust we have a statutory duty to break even and we cannot do that with such a significant shortfall in adult social care funding.
“Covering that gap puts real pressure on our ability to invest in other NHS services — in our hospitals, our community teams and in the services that support people to stay well at home.”
The review is about resetting and re‑establishing the partnership so they can build a new, more effective agreement with Torbay Council although this is not certain.
The Trust expects to make a final decision on Thursday, March 5 and any major change is likely to go to a public consultation.
