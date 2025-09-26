The Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Kathy Watkin, visited Burts Snacks’ Roborough factory as part of National Recycling Week celebrations.
The company was born in Kingsbridge in 1999.
During her tour, the Lord Mayor met the team and saw first-hand how the Devon-based snack maker has been working to make its operations more sustainable.
National Recycling Week is an annual campaign that encourages businesses and individuals to recycle more and reduce waste.
Burts used the week to highlight the progress it has made and show how its Devon team has been reducing its impact on the planet.
The biggest milestone for Burts this year was the launch of packaging made with 55 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, the highest currently used in the UK’s hand-cooked crisp sector.
This new packaging was rolled out across the brand’s most popular flavours - Lightly Sea Salted, Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar, Mature Cheddar & Onion and Devon Roast Beef - and has been shortlisted for The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2025.
Burts has also made progress across other areas of sustainability.
The company is on track to achieve carbon neutrality at all its factories by 2027. Burts now has live carbon footprint data for all its potato suppliers in Cornwall and Somerset, allowing the brand to work closely with farmers to cut emissions.
Chris Lloyd, Head of Health, Safety & Sustainability at Burts Snacks, said:
“We were delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor of Plymouth to our factory during National Recycling Week.
“It was a great opportunity to show the work our team has been doing locally and the steps we have taken to make our business more sustainable.
“Launching our 55 per cent PCR crisp packs across our top-selling flavours is a real highlight for the year, but our commitment goes beyond packaging.
“From working hand-in-hand with farmers, to eliminating waste to landfill and using water responsibly, we’re proud of the progress we’re making here in Devon and are determined to keep pushing the industry forward.”
