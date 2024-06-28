Three men have been charged with drugs supply offences following a series of warrants in Devon and London on Wednesday June 26.
The Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team from Devon & Cornwall Police, supported by the Metropolitan Police, executed warrants with a total of eight people arrested.
Three men from Devon have been charged with conspiring to supply Class A & Class B drugs.
Edward Stoddart, 36 of Manor Street, Dittisham, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 27 June, and has been further remanded by the court.
Matthew Villiers, 46, of Hill Park Road, and Daniel Passmore, 43, of Princes Road, both from Torquay, are due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
Villiers is further charged with producing a Class B drug.
The other five people from Crediton, Dagenham and Ilford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A & Class B drugs, they have been released on police bail.