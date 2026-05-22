Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, have returned from an unforgettable sailing expedition after completing a 102-mile voyage aboard Prolific with the Ocean Youth Trust.
Fifteen year 9 students embarked on the adventure taking part in an intensive week of sail training despite challenging weather conditions across the Solent. During the voyage, pupils learned essential sailing skills including steering, winch handling, passage planning and radio communication, while navigating strong winds of up to 33 knots.
The group experienced overnight stays on board and taking responsibility for key elements of the journey.
The trip culminated in a night pilotage exercise back to Southampton, where pupils safely navigated busy shipping routes and challenging conditions.
Throughout the week, students demonstrated teamwork and determination, with every participant successfully achieving their RYA Start Yachting certificate.
For many pupils, the expedition marked their first time away from home and outside Devon, making the achievement even more significant.
The school has thanked Ocean Youth Trust for delivering the experience and the Royal Dart Youth Sailing Trust (RDYST) for fully funding the expedition, enabling pupils to access opportunities they may otherwise never have experienced.
Dartmouth Academy continues to work closely with RDYST to provide sailing and water-based activities that broaden horizons, build confidence and enrich the lives of pupils across the school.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “This voyage was an incredible opportunity for our pupils to develop confidence, independence and teamwork in a completely new environment.
“They showed tremendous courage and maturity throughout the week, particularly in such challenging sailing conditions, and we are immensely proud of everything they achieved.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Experiences like this can have a lasting impact on young people. Beyond the sailing skills, our pupils developed resilience, communication and self-belief while stepping far outside their comfort zones.”
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