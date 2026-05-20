A Devon animal charity is seeking new volunteer drivers to support its four charity shops across South Devon, helping to raise vital funds for rescued horses and ponies.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is appealing for volunteer drivers to join its friendly retail team and help keep its four charity shops running smoothly in Newton Abbot, Bovey Tracey, Brixham and Babbacombe.
The horse rescue charity gives lifelong sanctuary to around 550 rescued horses and ponies across four sanctuary sites in Devon and through its network of experienced Sanctuary at Home carers across the region.
Income from the shops helps to fund the Sanctuary’s charitable objectives: rescuing and caring for horses and ponies in need, educating the public about equine welfare and providing equine-assisted learning and therapeutic activities for children, young people and adults who may find life challenging.
The new volunteer drivers’ role will help the charity to move donated goods between the shops in Babbacombe, Bovey Tracey, Brixham and Newton Abbot and the Sanctuary’s sites in Totnes and Newton Abbot.
The role is central to keeping stock flowing, supporting shop teams and making sure donations are in the right place to raise as much as possible for the charity.
Retail Manager Cate Palmer-Billing said: “Our shops are at the heart of local high streets and at the heart of the Sanctuary’s fundraising.
Volunteer drivers are felt as crucial in keeping them stocked and running well. It’s a practical, hands-on way to support the care of horses and ponies in need while being part of a friendly, community-minded team.”
Cate continues: “Volunteer drivers will make a huge difference because they will help us get the right stock to the right place at the right time, so we can keep our displays professional, creative and interesting for customers.”
Volunteer drivers will use a Sanctuary vehicle, complete an induction and some online learning, and work closely with shop and sanctuary teams.
The role involves collecting and delivering donations, supporting stock rotation and being a positive representative of the charity when out and about.
The Sanctuary is looking for people who are physically fit, as the role includes lifting, and who are confident, careful drivers. Volunteers will need: a full UK driving licence,
good customer service skills, willingness to undergo a DBS check and a minimum commitment of one day a week, with flexible hours available
Cate added: “This is a great role for anyone who enjoys being on the move, meeting people and working as part of a supportive team.
“You do not need experience in retail or animal care, just a commitment to the Sanctuary’s work and a reliable, practical approach.
‘Every journey our drivers make helps turn donated items into the funds we need to be there for horses and ponies, and for the people who benefit from time with them.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver or finding out more about volunteer roles can email Volunteer Coordinator Kerri Luke at [email protected] or call: 01626 355969.
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