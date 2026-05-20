Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin (far left) at Dartmouth Library as part of her tour around some of the county's libraries during the consultation on their future (Image courtesy: Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin) ( Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin (far left) at Dartmouth Library as part of her tour around some of the county's libraries during the consultation on their future (Image courtesy: Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin) )