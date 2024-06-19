Devon and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old James Martin, also known as Jim, who has been reported missing from Exeter.
He was last seen at around 9am on Tuesday 4 June in the area of Howell Road.
James is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches in height, of slim build, bald with very short dark hair on the sides, long beard, has minimal teeth and walks with a limp, clothing is normally dark coloured trousers and top.
James has links to Plymouth, Totnes and Kingsbridge. It’s also thought he could have travelled to the Bridgwater or wider Somerset area.
He has not been seen or heard from since the 4 June and enquiries are ongoing to try and locate him.
Anyone who sees James or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 59 of 6/6/24