Following a big increase of dog attacks on sheep, including on Dartmoor, Devon & Cornwall Police is backing a campaign aimed at preventing deaths and injuries to livestock.
Between 27 March and 2 April, Devon & Cornwall Police are supporting Op Recall - a national operation launched by Cheshire Police, the RSPCA and Naturewatch Foundation which aims to raise awareness of the impact of livestock worrying, and prevent future livestock attacks.
During 2023, Devon & Cornwall police received 140 reports of attacks on livestock. As a result of these attacks hundreds of sheep were killed either during the attack or later, as a result of the extensive injuries they received.
One major attack happened earlier this month on livestock fields at Langford Farm, Lamerton, near Tavistock. The evidence appears to show that a large dog was responsible for attacking 23 lambs and killing them. The ewes were also been savaged as they tried to protect their lambs.
A recent report from the National Farmers’ Union released in February 2024, confirmed that dog attacks on livestock throughout the UK were estimated to cost £2.4 million last year, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.
The report stated that South West region was the worst-hit region, with attacks estimated to have cost £359,000. The warning comes as deaths and injuries to livestock cost farmers an estimated £359,000 in the South West of England in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal.
One Devon farmer says he has lost up to 80 ewes and lambs to dog attacks, and thinks dog licences should be reintroduced. Across the UK, the estimated cost of livestock worrying soared by nearly 30% to £2.4 million last year.
NFU Mutual’s recent survey of over 1,100 dog owners found more people were letting their dogs off leads in the countryside last year than in 2022, 68% and 64% respectively. Worryingly, less than half (49%) said their pet always comes back when called.
Cornwall Rural Affairs Officer, Police Constable Julian Fry said: “We’re fortunate to have such fantastic countryside on our doorstep and we expect lots of people will be out over the Easter weekend but, with lambing season well underway, we need to work together to protect livestock.
“Whilst the vast majority of dog owners are responsible, sadly, accidents can happen and even the most obedient dogs can get distracted and excited by grazing animals, leading to an attack.
“Livestock worrying can have serious consequences so, if you’re walking your dog in an open space, make sure you dog is under effective control at all times; they should not be unaccompanied outside of the home and their behaviour should always be managed – especially around livestock.”
Livestock worrying is a criminal offence. It is also an offence if a dog is not on a lead or under close control in a field or enclosure of sheep.
Dog owners are reminded that farmers have the right to take appropriate action to protect their livestock from attacks, and the owner of dogs witnessed chasing or attacking livestock could receive six months' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £1,000.
If anyone witnesses an attack on livestock, police advise not to intervene; to keep safe and call 999. Information relating to attacks on livestock that are not currently happening should be reported to the police online or by calling 101. Anonymous information can also be provided to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.