Jane Pearce, Sales and Marketing Director at Devonshire Homes commented: “We’re pleased to be sponsoring the magnificent Mayflower sculpture brought to the town by Kingsbridge in Bloom. This group of hardworking volunteers do an incredible job at keeping Kingsbridge looking its best. You only have to walk a short distance through the town centre to witness their beautiful handywork with the streets lined with bright planters and vibrant floral displays. When you are next in the area, do go and have a look at the Mayflower sculpture on the Embankment. It truly is a work of art!”