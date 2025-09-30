“Up until now, we have only been able to treat patients with traditional angioplasty and stenting,” explains Paul Jenkins, Consultant in Interventional Radiology. “This new machine will allow us to be more effective, utilising peripheral atherectomy techniques to remove the plaque build-up inside arteries in the limbs, particularly for patients who have lesions that have been resistant to other treatments, or who have symptoms that suggest recent blood clots. Overall, with this new technology, we are ultimately going to be able to provide better care for our patients in the South West.”