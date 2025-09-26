A second community diagnostics centre is being planned for the centre of Plymouth, giving thousands more people the chance to have tests, scans and checks closer to home.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said it was “working on a business case” for another centre in a “similar position” as the £22 million one currently being constructed at Colin Campbell Court and due to open next summer.
More details on the second centre are set to be revealed next week. At a meeting of the trust board on Wednesday deputy chief executive of the trust Sarah Brampton said it was really positive to see the ‘topping out’ ceremony take place earlier this month to celebrate the structural completion of the first community diagnostics centre for the city.
It would provide 100,000 outpatient appointments a year including MRI scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, lung cancer screening, audiology and blood tests plus other checks.
The centre, funded by NHS England, is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital.
She said: “We are working as an organisation on a business case for the further community diagnostics centre in a similar position in Plymouth.”
In her report to the board Ms Brampton said the vision for the future was to build a health village in the centre of the city which would increase the capacity of the diagnostic centre and be home to a neighbourhood health hub which would address health inequalities for the local population.
This could be a catalyst for the regeneration of the west end of Plymouth City Centre, helping attract other new investment and buildings.
The health village could include dental services, sexual health services, sports and exercise medicine, point of care testing, private patients and research and development.
“We are currently talking to partners such as GPs, Plymouth City Council, education sector providers and others and working on drawing up detailed plans,” said Ms Brampton.
“We believe this could be a game-changer for healthcare in the city, moving those services which can be provided away from Derriford Hospital to a more central site.”
