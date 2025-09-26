NHS Devon and NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly are pleased to announce the joint appointments of six Independent Non-Executive Members (INEMs) to the new South West Peninsula Board.
Both organisations established joint working arrangements in September 2025, as part of national NHS reforms to reduce the running costs of integrated care boards (ICBs) and shift to a more strategic role.
As part of the changes, the two organisations have established a new joint Board called the South West Peninsula Board, which the new members will sit on, alongside each organisation’s current Board. The Board’s first meeting in public will be on Thursday October 16.
Speaking about the appointments, John Govett, Chair of NHS Devon, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly and the South West Peninsula Board, said: “I am delighted to have appointed six outstanding Independent Non-Executive Members who will play a vital role in providing insight and assurance, helping us ensure that our local plans are both robust and effective.
“Graham, Martin, Lopa, Salma, Tarn and Neil already bring valuable experience from working within at least one of our organisations, giving them a strong understanding of both the challenges we face and the opportunities ahead.
“Their diverse skills and perspectives will be instrumental to the success of our new South West Peninsula Board as we begin to align our two organisations in line with the national ask of reducing ICB running costs.”
The Boards, which will continue to meet in public, ensure that both organisations operate effectively and efficiently, including good governance and value for money.
The INEMs announcements are being made following the appointment of John Govett as Chair of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly and NHS Devon earlier in the month.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.