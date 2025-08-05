Time is running out if you would like to stand for one of the seats on Dartmouth Town Council.
The wards are Dartmouth Clifton and Dartmouth Townstal.
Nomination papers are available from the Returning Officer at South Hams District Council, Follaton House in Totnes.
The papers must be hand delivered back to the Returning Officer by 4pm on Tuesday August 12.
Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Friday August 22.
Postal vote applications can be made online at: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote
Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Offier at Follaton House ny 5pm on Monday September 1.
New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Monday September 1.
Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registrations Officer by 5pm on Tuesday September 9.
Dartmouth Town Council consists of 16 Councillors responsible for the two wards of the Town (Clifton Ward and Townstal Ward), with a total population of approximately 6,000. Councillors stand for re-election every four years and are voted in by the people of Dartmouth.
It should be noted that a Town Councillor is an elected member and they do not receive payment for standing as a Councillor, attending any of the Dartmouth Town Council meetings or carrying out Council business.
The election of Town Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Chairmen of Council Committees is usually undertaken annually at the Annual Town Council Meeting.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.