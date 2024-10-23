Exmouth is possibly Britain’s oldest seaside resort and boasts the longest seafront in Devon.
Bev and I parked up and went for a stroll along the Esplanade.
The word Exe is the Celtic word from fish and the town is 11 miles down river from Exeter.
Sir Walter Raleigh set sail on many of his voyages from the Harbour.
The architecture includes Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian.
The town marks the western end of the Jurassic Coast.
You can look across the estuary to Dawlish Warren which is a sand spit with rare wildlife and plants.
One of the landmarks is the Queen Victoria Diamond Jubilee clock tower.
We also walked through Manor Gardens with it’s impressive collection of plants and trees.
There is an RNLI lifeboat station at Queen’s Drive with a Shannon-Class All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) called R and J Welburn and a D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) the George Bearman II.