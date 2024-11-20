The man in his 80s who died in a road traffic collision near Maidencombe on Remembrance Sunday has been named as Dawlish resident Wilfred Owen.
Emergency services were called to the A379 Teignmouth Road at around 1pm on Sunday November 10 after a red Nissan Note was reported to have collided with a tree.
An inquest into Mr Owen’s death opened last week. The court heard that Mr Owen had been driving out of Torquay when his car drifted across the carriageway before crashing through the barrier and hitting a tree. 84-year-old Mr Owen was taken to Derriford Hospital but sadly died from the injuries he sustained in the accident the following day.
The inquest has been adjourned to a future date.