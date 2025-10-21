Following a post-COVID Remembrance Day Parade in Dartmouth, Royal Marine veteran Carl Farrell was invited to a one-off excellent veterans’ lunch at the town’s yacht club.
A few years down the line he decided to lead from the front and organise another.
Carl, explained: “With the Britannia Royal Naval College looming large over the town, I and others strongly believe Dartmouth should endeavour to recognise, support and celebrate the veterans who live and work in the town.
“With this in mind we wanted to hold another lunch for the town’s veterans, along with their partners and children, following this year’s Remembrance Day Service and Parade on Sunday November 9.
“Our amazing town has rallied behind the idea to make it happen.
“A huge thank you goes out to Dartmouth Town Council for kindly allowing us to hold the lunch at the Guildhall and donating a Community Grant of £375 towards the event; the River Dart Rotary £250, Dartmouth Community Chest, Dartmouth-based Wesley Offshore ashes scattering service for donating £100 and The Dartmouth Wine Company for the Port, Jenny Koo of Jenny Koo’s Kitchen who has generously agreed to cook and serve the roast lunch; The Pebble Pantry for providing petite-fours; Michael Sutton Cellars for donating 30 bottles of wine; Dartmouth Green Partnership for providing flowers for the tables., and last but not least The Royal Castle Hotel (St Austell Brewery) for beers, water and staff to support the service.
“We are hugely grateful to you all, we could not have done this without your generous support.”
This year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service will be held at Royal Avenue Gardens in Dartmouth on Sunday November 9. Cadets from the Britannia Royal Naval College, Veterans, Emergency Service staff, Youth Groups, Voluntary Organisations and Dartmouth Town Councillors will muster at the Guildhall 10.30am prior to marching to the Royal Avenue Gardens, where there will be a Remembrance Service followed by the laying of wreaths.
Carl said: “This is a proud day for Dartmouth, when the town will come together to remember the sacrifices and service of our armed forces and all those affected by conflict.
“All veterans are invited to march from the Guildhall but for those who are unable to march, it will be an honour if they could meet the marching contingent at the Royal Avenue Gardens.”
The veterans’ lunch will take place at Dartmouth Guildhall at 1.45pm.
Veterans wishing to attend either the parade, service and/or lunch must contact Carl on 07401 064 666 or email him at [email protected] by November 5.
Veterans are also welcome to muster at Royal Avenue Gardens at 10.45am on Armistice Day on Tuesday November 11 for a moment of remembrance at 11am.
Carl is also the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser for Dartmouth says any veterans or residents who wish to help with this year’s appeal are also welcome to get in touch.
