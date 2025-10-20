Nigel Sharp from Dartmouth was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2023.
He had no symptoms and unfortunately had not taken the time to get himself checked.
Nigel only discovered it by breaking his hip whilst fielding at pub cricket because his hip was weakened by the cancer.
Nigel said: “I'm now nearly two years into my cancer treatment and have also had my hip replaced.
“My current health status is very positive and for this I have to hugely thank the NHS team for all my treatment for both the cancer and orthopedic surgery.
“The love and support I have received from everyone in my life has been amazing and now I'm more mobile I think the time is right to try and give something back to the Prostate UK charity and hopefully highlight the need for men to get themselves checked.
“As such, with the support of my friends in Dartmouth and my local pub, The Market House Inn, we are arranging to hold a 10 hour 8 Ball Pool Day, where we will be playing various formats of the game against other pubs and groups within the town. There will also be a raffle and an auction.”
The event will get underway at The Market House at 11am on Wednesday November 12.
Nigel will be accompanied by teams including Dart RNLI and the rugby club and there will also be Killer Pool.
One in eight men will get prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and if you’re over 50, are black, or have a family history of the disease, then your risk is even higher..
The earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat.
With over £100 million invested in research, treatment, and care, Prostate Cancer UK are building a future where prostate cancer no longer cuts men’s lives short.
