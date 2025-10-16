Dartmouth Academy pupils were treated to an inspiring visit from renowned sailor and adventurer Conrad Humphreys this month.
The school’s primary pupils, who have been reading a book about a sailing adventure, were thrilled to see Conrad’s boat, ‘Bounty’, in person. They heard how Conrad and his crew recreated the 4000 mile journey across the South Pacific taken by Captain Bligh in 1789.
Secondary pupils attended a special assembly led by Conrad, where he spoke about the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing adventure.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:“It was a real privilege to welcome Conrad. His story captivated pupils and brought their recent learning to life. He showed our young people that courage, curiosity and perseverance can take you further than you ever imagined.”
