Totnes Police report that a man was arrested for suspected drug dealing and weapons seized following a local day of action in the town this week.
The 29 year old Torbay man was detained on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Supply Class A drugs (cocaine) after stopping a vehicle.
He has since been bailed while investigations continue.
Members of the local neighbourhood police team carried out checks in Totnes yesterday, Tuesday May 26.
Further stop and searches and checks of three vehicles led to the seizure of a number of offensive weapons - the items will be sent for destruction.
A spokesperson said: “We carry out regular proactive operations such as this to disrupt potential criminality and reassure the community.”
“You tell us that drug dealing is a priority issue of concern and we will respond to feedback.
“We are grateful for the community support that we receive and urge anyone with information about drug dealing in Totnes and the wider area to report it via 101 or the Devon & Cornwall Police website.”
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