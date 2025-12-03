Following the success of their previous productions in 2024 and 2025 Dartmouth Youth Theatre are excited to announce that on the weekend beginning January 23 2026 their wonderful young performers will be presenting their first comedy- Shrek the Musical at the Flavel in Dartmouth.
Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquaad and a whole cast of fairytale creatures take you on an hilarious and magical journey as the world’s most famous Ogre and his friends lead you on an adventure sure to lift you from those winter blues.
An ideal start to the New Year for anyone who enjoys having their heart filled with love and laughter as the now seasoned cast goes from strength to strength.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.