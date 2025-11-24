Rowcroft says its priority is to make every day the best it can be for people living with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon, while offering comfort and support to the families who are coping alongside them. Care is available free of charge to anyone over 18, regardless of diagnosis or circumstance, with services ranging from specialist palliative support to practical advice and emotional guidance. The charity’s multidisciplinary team, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, complementary therapists, bereavement counsellors, a spiritual care specialist and a music therapist, works year-round to support thousands of patients both at the hospice and in their own homes. Rowcroft is also supported by a large volunteer network, whose work spans everything from fundraising events and reception duties to helping in the charity’s shops and cafés.