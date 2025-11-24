Dartmouth Rotary has given a fundraising boost to Rowcroft Hospice.
The club hosted a lunch last Thursday at the George and Dragon pub in Dartmouth, where a cheque for £1,000 was handed over from funds raised at this year's Rotary summer fete.
Rowcroft's Community Fundraising Officer, Debbi Shotton, gave a thought-provoking talk on the work and support that the organisation offers the community, which covers the whole of South Devon, an area in excess of 300 square miles.
More than 2,500 local patients and their loved ones received care and support from Rowcroft last year.
Debbi emphasised that they not only support individuals through end-of-life care at their inpatient unit in Torquay but also offer support and assistance at home to families and close relatives affected by life-limiting illnesses.
Debbi was delighted to accept the donation on behalf of Rowcroft, and explained that over 75 per cent of its running costs have to come from fundraising activities, charitable donations and legacies, as the organisation receives less than 25 per cent from Government funding.
Rowcroft says its priority is to make every day the best it can be for people living with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon, while offering comfort and support to the families who are coping alongside them. Care is available free of charge to anyone over 18, regardless of diagnosis or circumstance, with services ranging from specialist palliative support to practical advice and emotional guidance. The charity’s multidisciplinary team, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, complementary therapists, bereavement counsellors, a spiritual care specialist and a music therapist, works year-round to support thousands of patients both at the hospice and in their own homes. Rowcroft is also supported by a large volunteer network, whose work spans everything from fundraising events and reception duties to helping in the charity’s shops and cafés.
