With Christmas just around the corner, Dartmouth’s Lower Ferry is gearing up to keep the festive spirit.
To keep passengers safe and to follow legal guidelines, the ferries’ annual refits and Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) inspections will be taking place between November and February.
Whether you’re heading to a Christmas party, shopping for those all-important presents, or visiting friends and family, the Dartmouth Lower Ferry team are working hard to make sure your journeys across the Dart are as smooth as possible this winter.
Knowing how important it is to keep Dartmouth, Kingswear and the wider area connected during the festive season, they’ll have extra staff on board during single ferry periods, working hard to keep everything running safely and efficiently.
Please be patient and kind to the team – they’re here to help you get where you need to go.
Winter Service Schedule:
Starting with Tom Avis and Hauley VI getting their refits, the services will run as follows:
The single ferry service will run until Monday December 8 2025.
The double ferry service over the busy Christmas period will run from Monday December 8 2025 to Sunday January 4 2026.
It’s then the turn of Tom Casey and Hauley V to have their annual safety updates and checks, but the team will wait until after the New Year to restart.
The single ferry service will run between Monday January 5 to Monday February 9 2026.
Double ferry service will run from on its usual schedule from Monday February 9 2026.
The full service returns for the rest of winter and into spring with all dates being subject to change depending on MCA availability and inspection findings.
South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Community Services & Operations and Leisure, Cllr Julian Brazil, said: “Christmas is a special time in Dartmouth, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the festivities without worry.
“Our maintenance and inspections are vital for safety, but we’re delighted that both ferries will be running for the busiest part of the season.
“Whether you’re off to a party, picking up last-minute gifts, or enjoying the magic of Christmas in the town, we’re here to help you cross the Dart with ease.”
South Hams District Council’s Dartmouth and East Dart Ward Members, said: “We’d like to express a big thank you to all the crew and staff who provide such an efficient and safe ferry crossing in all weathers.”
The ferry has been transporting vehicles and foot passengers between Dartmouth and Kingswear since the 1700s.
It is operated using a floating platform pushed along by a tug.
The crossing offers lovely views of Dartmouth, Kingswear, Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth Castle and the open sea.
The ferry is fully equipped to accommodate wheelchair users and the crews are there to assist.
It is one of three ferries that cross the tidal river from Dartmouth to Kingswear, the others being the Higher Ferry and the Passenger Ferry.
Unlike the Higher Ferry, which operates somewhat to the north of the centres of Dartmouth and Kingswear, the Lower Ferry operates from slips directly in the centre of both places.
