Dartmouth businessman, Barry Azzopardi, is a former soldier who dedicates his spare time to helping veterans.
This June, Barry is taking on one of his toughest challenges yet - the gruelling Cateran Yomp in the Scottish wilderness in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund’s (ABF) support for soldiers, veterans and their families.
One of Britain’s toughest endurance challenges, the Army Benevolent Fund’s Cateran Yomp is based on an infamous long-distance military training march.
Each year 1,000 soldiers, veterans and civilians from across the world gather in Blairgowrie, Perthshire to hike along the scenic but challenging terrain of the Cateran Trail in the Cairngorms, UK’s largest national park.
Barry, 64, is joining forces with former colleagues and family members to ‘yomp’ up to 54 miles in 24 hours on June 7-8 .
A father of five, Barry is following in the footsteps of his niece, Jade and her fiancé, who have two Yomps under their belt, and will be joined by his son, James, a former soldier.
The Cateran Yomp will be a poignant time for Barry, as he will be marking his brother’s loss on the second day of the event.
Barry’s brother died aged 11 in 1971 and never grew up to become the soldier he wanted to be. Barry says “It will be 54 years since my brother died on June 8, so it’s my calling to do the Yomp.
I enjoyed my years in the Army, and I feel fortunate to have served and survived unscathed. Now I want to give something back.”
A veteran with a four-decade military career including time as a Military Provost Guards Service Sergeant at the Royal Naval College, Barry runs a landscape gardening business.
He’s seen at firsthand how vital it is to support soldiers and veterans.
Barry has already raised over £4,000 for the Army Benevolent Fund, thanks to his customers, colleagues and friends. He says, “I’m hoping to raise as much as I can.
“Dartmouth is a generous town that has supported me and military charities for many years.”
Barry is holding a community event to raise funds on April 19 for the ABF at Coronation Park, Dartmouth with a host of activities, raffles and stalls, supported by local businesses, Beth’s Café and Ship Inn Dock Inn pub.
Local people and veterans are invited to attend from 10am- 4pm.
The Army Benevolent Fund is here to support the Army community through life’s challenges – such as bereavement, getting back to work, elderly care, and much more besides.
Last year, the ABF supported over 75,000 veterans, soldiers and their families in the UK and 50 countries around the world through its grants to individuals and other charities.
The Cateran Yomp this year will follow on from UK-wide celebrations of the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, and ahead of VJ Day in August, together marking the end of the Second World War.
There’s still time to show your support for Barry’s fundraising efforts for soldiers, veterans and their families by donating here: https://events.armybenevolentfund.org/fundraisers/barryazzopardi/cateranyomp2025
or joining the event on April 19.