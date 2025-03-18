Dartmouth Rotary is always keen to find new Rotarians to help keep their work going. If you have recently moved to Dartmouth and want a way to meet people and do some good then get in touch with them. You can become a Friend of Rotary, lending them occasional help without becoming a full member of the club. Or you can become a member of the club. They welcome enquiries from new people. We are a friendly bunch. Currently, the club has 26 members (24 men and 2 ladies)