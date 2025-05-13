Stoke Fleming Primary School is celebrating the completion of a fantastic library refurbishment, transforming the space into a bright, welcoming area to inspire young readers and support literacy across the school.
The much-anticipated project was made possible thanks to the generous fundraising efforts of the Friends of Stoke Fleming School and a kind donation from Fresh Dental Health Care, which contributed towards the cost of brand-new shelving.
The school also received support with the redecoration of the library from cadets at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
The refreshed library is designed to be an inviting space that encourages curiosity, imagination and a love of reading in all pupils.
With updated furniture, vibrant displays and carefully curated books, the space is already proving popular with learners across all year groups.
Christopher Harrison, headteacher at Stoke Fleming Primary School, said:
“We are so excited to see our library come to life again.
“It looks absolutely brilliant and will be a real asset to our school.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Friends of Stoke Fleming School and Fresh Dental Health Care for helping make this vision a reality.
“This is a space our children will enjoy and benefit from for years to come.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“At Education South West, we’re committed to supporting schools to provide enriching environments that inspire young minds.
“The new library at Stoke Fleming is a great example of what can be achieved through community collaboration.
“Well done to everyone involved.”
Education South West is a trust of nine primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.