A pair of long-standing Dart RNLI volunteers, who have been commended for their dedication to the lifeboat cause are being congratulated for their efforts.
Kevin Murphy and Dave 'Buster' Hart were part of the original team when the Dartmouth RNLI station reopened in 2007, and have served ever since, most notably as helms.
They both retired from that role recently, but continue to be involved as mechanics.
Kevin said: “The last 18 years have given some amazing moments and memories.”
Dave added: “It has been a pleasure to be part of a great station.”
All their support, past, present and future, is much appreciated by the RNLI family, as demonstrated by their certificates of thanks.