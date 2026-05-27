The event will take place at Royal Avenue Gardens on Thursday, August 13, from 10am until 4pm.
Visitors can expect a packed programme of entertainment and activities, including live music, games, craft stalls, refreshments, a barbecue, raffle prizes and the club’s much-loved duck race.
Money raised during the fete will go towards supporting local charities, community groups and organisations across the Dartmouth area and beyond.
Founded in 1950, the Rotary Club of Dartmouth has long supported a wide range of causes, from local sports clubs and support services, to national and international charities.
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