One of Dartmouth’s most iconic buildings, the Royal Castle, has reopened following a renovation by St Austell Brewery.
The 17th century pub, which sits proudly on the harbour front, has been sensitively restored over the past nine months.
St Austell Brewery has worked meticulously to preserve the site’s historic features while giving it a new lease of life, which will help secure its continued success for generations to come.
Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer at St Austell Brewery, said: “We are thrilled to be reopening the doors of the Royal Castle.
“This much-loved building needed significant investment, and we are delighted to have been able to sensitively restore it to its former glory, while respecting its rich heritage.
“Our exceptional team, led by General Manager - Matthew McKinley-Booton - have returned to deliver memorable experiences for the local community and welcome new faces from near and far.”
The renovation has seen key elements of the pub reused and repurposed, including existing timber wall panelling, the reupholstering of existing furniture and timber listed floorboards.
The site’s Victorian windows - previously hidden behind partition walls - have also been restored and its new pale-plaster coloured frontage pays homage to its likely original stone façade.
All 24 bedrooms at the Royal Castle - many of which have views overlooking the Dart Estuary - have been given a fresh look and feel inspired by the site’s waterside location.
Original artwork of the local area - including prints by contemporary artist Kim Carlow who previously lived in North Devon - are displayed alongside historic oil paintings, fusing tradition with modern design.
The materials and colour palettes - soft sandy pinks, deep earthy reds and oceanic green blues - have been inspired by the Dartmouth landscape.
For fans of the local area, the business is also reinstating its live webcam with views across the estuary.
The Royal Castle has been part of St Austell Brewery’s 45-strong managed estate since 2019 and is one of its 14 managed pubs in Devon.
