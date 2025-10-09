October is National Seafood Month and Mitch Tonks, fishmonger, author and founder of Rockfish restaurant group will be celebrating at this year’s Dartmouth Food Festival, taking place between Friday October 24 and Sunday October 26.
Flying the flag for local talent, Mitch will be joining a star-studded line up of chefs celebrating food, drink and culinary talent against the stunning backdrop of the River Dart.
Mitch Tonks x Sam White at The Seahorse Thursday October 23
Joining this year’s line up of veteran chefs cooking at The Seahorse across the festival, is Sam White, Head Chef at London’s 45 Jermyn St. Cooking signature dishes from his menu, White will serve up elegant classics that hark back to the golden era of dining, using the very best of local, seasonal produce at his fingertips in South Devon.
Mitch will be making a reappearance at the restaurant to co-host the dinner with his long-term friend, for a lively evening of premium seafood, and elegant dishes that celebrate the chefs shared values between London and Dartmouth.
Rockfish Chef Demo with Kirk Gosden Friday October 24 (11am - 12noon)
Chef talent will be taking to centre stage to cook up dishes that celebrate local flavours. Amongst them, Kirk Gosden, Group Head Chef at Rockfish Restaurant who will be showcasing his passion for seafood and how to prepare seasonal dishes with the very best of what the South Coast has to offer.
Mitch Tonks x Sam White Chef Demo Saturday October 25 (12.30pm - 1:30pm)
Also taking to the stage, Mitch Tonks (CEO of Rockfish restaurants) and Sam White (Head Chef at 45 Jermyn St).
Together they will be showcasing various bits of seasonal Rockfish produce and how best to use it in the kitchen.
From Sam, a masterclass in how to make a Crab Rarebit Crumpet, using Rockfish Tinned British Crab Meat, picked by hand.
Rockfish BBQ and Seafood Market Stall Friday October 24- Sunday October 26.
