The highlight of Dartmouth’s culinary year begins tomorrow (Friday October 24).
The three-day Dartmouth Food Festival offers a wide variety of treats for the tastebuds.
There are demonstrations at the Salcombe Gin Chef Theatre starting on Friday at 11am with Kirk Gosland and followed by Anton Piotrowski, Dhruv Baker, Luca Berardino and Ben Tonks, Charlotte Pike and rounding off with a Food and Wine Pairing Masterclass with Rebecca Mitchell & The Cellar Door.
The Coastal Cooking Workshops start at 10am with learn to make Cornish pasties then two session on making sushi.
There will be tastings at Browns Hotel starting at 12.30pm with Sharpham Dairy Cheese tasting, South Devon Chilli Farm’s chilli tasting and Mure Liqueurs hadcradted liqueurs.
The Sail Loft has a Salcombe Gin tasting and talk and a Bar Buoy Cocktails masterclass.
At The Flavel there’s Supertato Storytelling and crafts and in the evening Henry Dimbleby and Professor Tim Lang have The Big Conversation.
There are also Drinks Seminars at Dartmouth Yacht Club with wines of the Pacific Rim, Fine Cider and Cheese Pairing, Why orange is the new red and Dan Farrell-White’s wines with altitude.
The Food Matters Tent offers’My favourite sandwich competition,’
On Saturday the Salcombe Gin Chef Theatre opens at 10sm with Orlando Murrin followed by Richard Bertinet, Mitch Tonks, Luke Holder, Cherie Denham and Luke Vandore Mackay.
At the Coastal Cooking Workshops there are two opportunities to make Cornish pasties and two to make sushi.
At Browns Hotel Melting Whisk luxury chocolate can be found, then Vicky’s bread sourdough tasting.
The Sail Loft offers Andy Clarke’s cocktail masterclass and a Devon Rum masterclass.
The Flavel hosts The Flavel and the art of wood-roasted coffee, Umber and Ecru chocolate, a seafood and paired wine tasting from The Greedy Table, Yarty Cordials and Vinegars, a British charcuterie tasting and a film and Italian supper from 6.30pm.
There are Drinks Seminars at Dartmouth Yacht Club with new wine discoveries, all about Spain’s greatest white grape Albarino and South West wine gems.
The Food Matters tent has a packed programme including local food entrepreneurs discussing the future of artisanal produce, what has been happening to the water in our rivers and seas?, a journey through food history and why we need to preserve diversity, Peach Street to Lobster Lane: real American cuisinechanges to diomestic and commercial food consumption and the main influencers, a celebration of local producers of beer, cider and wine and will the UK be able to reliably feed its population in the future?
On Sunday the Salcombe Gin Chef Theatre begins with a children’s demo by David Jones, Matt Tebbutt and Jane Baxter at 12.30pm followed by Suki Pantal and a chefs mash up.
The Coastal Cooking Workshops offer final opportunities to learn to make Cornish pasties and then sushi.
There will be tastings in The Sail Loft with Kitchen Confidential chefs panel and a prosecco brunch with The Greedy Table.
The Food Matters Tent has a Bewild creative workshop.
There will also be plenty of stalls.
Visit: www.dartmouthfoodfestival.com
