Salcombe came alive from 3 to 5 October as the sixth annual Salcombe Live Festival filled the town with laughter, music and energy.
More than 30 acts performed across eight venues, attracting crowds from the South Hams and beyond. The three-day festival offered a vibrant mix of folk, rock, country, jazz and Americana, celebrating talent from across the South West.
Highlights included The Busketeers, Foreign Affairs, Winter Mountain, Rue, Footloose, The Salcombe Community Gospel Choir and 3 Daft Monkeys – who said the room was “brimming” and “just flipping brilliant.”
Festival organiser Steve Frame said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with how the weekend went. The atmosphere was electric, and it was wonderful to see so many people, both locals and visitors, enjoying all the live performances.”
The festival continues to grow, supporting local charities and relying on the ongoing backing of its venues, advertisers and main sponsors: Salcombe Gin, Luscombe Maye, Hatch Marquee, Salcombe Harbour Hotel, Devon Rum and The Salcombe Candle Company.
As the final notes faded and the laughter subsided, one thing was clear – Salcombe Live is a special celebration of community, creativity and connection.
