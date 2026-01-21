A group of pupils from Dartmouth Academy, took part in a ‘Waste Action Day’, aimed at improving recycling across the school.
Working alongside Alex and Izzy from Resources Futures, the pupils reviewed the results of a recent recycling audit and discussed what actions were needed to make a real difference.
The children then took part in practical activities, designing bin labels and posters using scrap and waste paper to show where recycling should go and which materials belonged in each bin. Pupils also worked together on an assembly script, learned a recycling song and joined in an interactive game aimed at explaining the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.
In the afternoon, pupils delivered an assembly to the rest of the school, sharing what they had learned about recycling. They explained where recycling bins were located and how to use them correctly, with the aim of ensuring the message reached the whole school community.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “The enthusiasm and creativity our pupils showed during Waste Action Day was incredible. Not only have they helped improve our recycling systems, but they have also become true eco-champions, inspiring the whole school to take better care of the environment.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: "It’s fantastic to see our pupils taking the lead in protecting the environment. Waste Action Day not only teaches important lessons about recycling and sustainability, but it also empowers children to make a real difference in their school and community. Initiatives like this show the positive impact young people can have when given the tools and support to take action."
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.
