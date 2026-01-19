Kingsbridge Primary School (KPS), part of Education South West would like educators from across the country to attend its next Steplab Coaching Hub Day.
It will be happening on Thursday January 29 from 11.30am to 4.30pm.
Having been officially recognised as a Steplab Coaching Hub earlier last year, Kingsbridge Primary is one of a small number of schools nationally to receive this prestigious designation, awarded to schools demonstrating exemplary use of Steplab’s evidence-based instructional coaching tools to support high-quality professional development.
The hub day will offer a highly practical and engaging programme, giving attendees the opportunity to hear directly about KPS’s implementation journey and the role coaching has played in driving rapid school improvement.
Visitors will observe expert coaching in action, attend a live staff professional development meeting, and engage in meaningful discussions with school leaders about building a strong and sustainable coaching culture.
Kingsbridge Primary’s approach places instructional coaching at the heart of professional learning, with every teacher receiving fortnightly coaching supported by diagnostic tools, rehearsal strategies and high-quality feedback.
The day will also provide space for reflection, discussion and sharing best practice with colleagues from other schools.
Miranda Martyn, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“This is a really practical and insightful day for anyone interested in using coaching and professional development as a key driver for school improvement.
“We are excited to share our journey, open our doors to other educators, and show how instructional coaching has made a tangible difference at Kingsbridge Primary School.”
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All ESW schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
