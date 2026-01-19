Mothecome House and Gardens will be staging one of the South Hams most distinctive theatre experiences this spring as Wild Will Theatre re-stages Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem from April 8-11.
This immersive outdoor production brings Butterworth’s modern classic back to the woods.
Performed beneath the open sky, with a caravan nestled among ancient trees, Jerusalem unfolds in a setting that blurs the line between theatre and landscape — offering audiences a rare and powerful live experience.
Directed by Rob Heyland, this production is gritty, funny and deeply moving, exploring themes of belonging, folklore and the changing face of England.
The natural Devon environment becomes part of the storytelling itself, creating moments of beauty, tension and intimacy that simply cannot be replicated indoors.
At the heart of this production is community.
Wild Will Theatre’s cast is made up entirely of local amateur performers from across Devon — including NHS staff, shopkeepers, students, teachers and public sector workers.
By day they serve their communities; by night they deliver performances of remarkable emotional depth and confidence.
While proudly amateur, the quality of the acting and production regularly surprises audiences, challenging expectations of what community theatre can achieve.
Wild Will Theatre is a registered charity with a clear mission: to make ambitious, high-quality theatre accessible to all, while placing local people at the centre of the creative process.
That commitment continues with a pay-what-you-can matinee on Saturday April 11 ensuring that everyone in the community has the chance to experience live theatre, regardless of income.
When Jerusalem was staged in September 2025, it struck a chord with audiences across Devon. Over 90 per cent rated the production five out of five, with feedback including:
“Enchanting”, “An utter joy” and “The best amateur theatre group I have ever seen.”
Set against the stunning backdrop of Mothecombe’s woodland, this production is more than a play — it is a celebration of Devon’s creativity, landscape and community spirit.
