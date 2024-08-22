Pupils from Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have been celebrating collecting their GCSE results this morning (August 22)
Year 11 pupils have achieved some of the best GCSE outcomes in the school’s history with strong passes (Grade 9-5) at their highest level.
Highlights include a significant improvement in overall pass rates.
The subjects where this was particularly evident were, Maths, Catering, Art and Photography.
As an all-through academy, taking children from age 3 to 16, they build long-lasting relationships with pupils and their families and take pride in being at the heart of the community.
The success of students a reflection of the strong community at Dartmouth Academy, the last year has been a particularly challenging one, as the school mourned the loss of one of their pupils in this particular cohort.
Selina Berga achieved exceptionally well in her predicted GCSE grades and was honoured at the class of 2024 prom.
Selina was posthumously awarded a seven in English Literature, a seven in English Language, an eight in Photography, a six in History, a fivew in French, a five in Maths, seven-seven in Combined Science and a L2M in Catering.
Darcy Kefford Parker achieved particularly well in all subjects despite disruption to her schooling being stuck abroad for large parts of her secondary education, achieving six in English Literature, a six in English Language, nine in Photography, seven in French, a five in Maths, six in Geography, seven-six in Combined Science and a Distinction in Catering.
Darcy is looking forward to starting A levels next year.
Jonny Felton worked phenomenally hard achieving the highest progress in the whole Year group with the following grades: five in both English Language and Literature, six in History and Geography, L2M in Hospitality and Catering and Sports Science, five in Maths and five-four in Combined Science.
Jonny is looking forward to starting a course in Sports Coaching in September.
Other notable successes were: Zoe Dunn, Billy Bowden and Sophia White who all achieved strong grades and made significant progress during their time at Dartmouth.
Suzie Bowden said: ‘Billy’s success is down to the phenomenal support of all the staff at Dartmouth who really care!’
The school extend their heartfelt thanks to the parents and carers for their continuous support and to teachers for their tireless commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a nurturing learning environment.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy said:
“I am incredibly proud of all of our Year 11 students. Their achievements reflect their hard work, perseverance, and determination, especially given the significant challenges they have faced. These results are a fitting reward for their dedication and a promising indicator of their bright futures.
“I am delighted with the results our students have achieved this year; woven throughout both our aspirational curriculum and ethos of empathy and understanding is the drive for every child to be their best self in their learning and all they do at school and beyond.
“From the moment pupils arrive into our nursery, we share with them the school mantra that fosters both academic success as not a measure of ability but an indication of how hard pupils work: Be Your Best Self. The Year 11s that move on from us now have certainly done that!”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“Many congratulations to all the Dartmouth students who have collected their GCSE results today.
I know for some of them this will be the end of a long time at the academy having started in the nursery. It’s an absolute privilege to provide a child with every step of their educational journey and I wish everyone moving on from Dartmouth today the absolute best with whatever they choose to do next.”
Dartmouth Academy was rated Good by Ofsted in 2023. Inspectors noted that pupils feel happy and welcomed at the school and that leaders are ambitious for pupils to be well prepared for the next stages of their education.
The school recently welcomed Kitty Perrott-Pitcher, an undergraduate at Sussex Uni studying Politics and International Relations, to speak to pupils about post 16 routes and to share her experiences of uni life. Pupils responded very favourably with one extensively discussing politics with Kitty and many asked her questions about how they can pursue their dream of attending university.