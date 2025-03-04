Visitors to the Dartington Estate will notice there is some exciting work underway.
The Playhouse is getting a fresh new thatched roof.
Thanks to the generosity of their supporters, they reached their fundraising target.
Nestled among Beatrix Farrand’s stunning landscaped borders, this historic listed building is an important part of Dartington’s heritage, and this work will ensure it’s preserved for generations to come.
As a registered charity, donations allow them to continue protecting and maintaining the beautiful buildings and gardens.
Based on 1,200 acres of beautiful parkland a short walk from Totnes, Dartington Estate is a historic visitor destination, events venue and thriving community of businesses, colleges and more.
If you’d like to support the work, you can donate here:
http://www.dartington.org/.../donate/donate-grounds-gardens