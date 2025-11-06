Selena says the song was written during a moment of unexpected stillness on the cliffs at East Prawle. “It’s the story of one of those rare moments when, through full immersion of all my senses in nature and the elements, I had this magical feeling of being completely connected to the whole of life,” she said. “It’s a poetic description of how that felt for me: riding the waves of all the oceans — breathing the breath of all creation.”