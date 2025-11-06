Dartington-based singer–songwriter Selena Mara has release her new single Breath Of All Creation, a track rooted in the Devon landscape she has called home for 25 years.
The indie-folk single blends flute, bodhrán, mandolin and layered vocals to create what Selena describes as a balance of “soothing, dreamy flow and grounding, rhythmic beats.” It follows her previous releases Tune In To Your Power (2025) and We Are The Witches (2024), and will form part of her forthcoming five-song EP Waken Your Fire, due for limited-edition release in spring 2026.
Selena says the song was written during a moment of unexpected stillness on the cliffs at East Prawle. “It’s the story of one of those rare moments when, through full immersion of all my senses in nature and the elements, I had this magical feeling of being completely connected to the whole of life,” she said. “It’s a poetic description of how that felt for me: riding the waves of all the oceans — breathing the breath of all creation.”
Describing the song, Selena says: “'Breath Of All Creation' is both dreamy and earthy. It carries the two core rhythms of life — the flow of the breath and the pulse of the heart, weaving them into a trancey yet anchored sound.”
A self-taught musician of three decades, Selena plays mandolin, mandola and accordion, and her work often leans into themes of connection, belonging and land-based living. Long settled in South Devon — including seven years running a smallholding — she draws heavily on local landscapes, seasonal traditions and grassroots community culture. One listener described her music as “connecting back to the earth through roots deep in our folk heritage.”
Breath Of All Creation will be available on all major streaming platforms from 7 November.
More information, including links to music and videos, is available at the artist’s online hub: linktr.ee/selenamaramusic.
