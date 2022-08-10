Dartington Playgoers bring the Brutus legend alive
A colourful procession of Morris dancers accompanied costumed characters including Brutus, Corineus and Goemagot the Giant through the historic town of Totnes in celebration of the so-called Bronze Age founder of Britain.
Totnes has long believed itself to have been the landing place of Brutus of Troy, a descendant of a survivor of the Trojan War.
He brought his followers, including side-kick Corineus, to Britain and is said to have landed at Totnes on what is now called the Brutus Stone in the High Street
Having survived a brutal attack by giants, Brutus went on to colonise Britain and laid the foundations of modern London.
Dartington Playgoers brought the story to life in their touring play ‘The Amazing Adventures of Brutus the Mighty Trojoan’.
Led by Dartington Morris musicians and accompanied by a flag waving audience, the cast performed a number of short ceremonies in honour of Brutus.
The resplendently-clad troupe headed for the Brutus Stone, which had been decorated by Dartington Primary School pupils, where they exclaimed: “Here I stand and here I rest and this good town will be called Totnes.”
The ceremony closed with the words: “Vivat floreat Totnesia! Crescat, floreat Totnesia! in saecula – permulta, floreat Totnesia!” (May Totnes live, flourish and grow, forever and ever!) followed by three rousing cheers.
After making their way to the courtyard of Totnes Museum, the crowd sang a lively rendition of a specially composed Brutus Song, after which museum curator, Christian Morris, presented the troupe with the coats of arms of both Totnes and the City of London - both specially carved for the occasion.
The procession then wound it’s way to St Mary’s Churchyard to perform the ‘Amazing Story of Brutus and How the Town of Totnes got its Name.’
“This was followed by a shorter performance by Dartington Morris based on an ancient form of street theatre, known as mumming.
In a final act of ceremony, the two coats of arms were presented to the town council - accepted on behalf of the town by the Town Sergeant, Peter Bethel, who gave a short speech of thanks.
Dartington Morris man, Stephen Holley said: “Chatting after the event, several of the audience suggested the celebrations would make a great yearly event within the town - so watch this space in 2023!”
