Plymouth Argyle Football Club is applying for consent to make a temporary fan zone and events space at its Home Park ground permanent.
The former ice arena car park at the Mayflower Quarter was opened for events in August 2024 to assess the demand with temporary staging, TV screen, moveable food and drink units, picnic tables, chairs and Portaloos.
Since then it has hosted a silent disco, tribute acts performances, family fun rave and a beer and cider festival in a bid to attract families to the site to broaden the appeal of what the club has to offer for its supporters and residents.
The fan zone has capacity for up to 2,000 people which was of a scale that did not prejudice the sporting use of Home Park nor the wider recreational use of Central Park, the club said in its planning application.
It was served by good cycling and bus routes to the city, the train station nearby, and the Milehouse Park and Ride adjoining the stadium car park was underutilised and very quiet in the evenings on non-match days.
The club said on match days those using the fan zone were attending the game so on that basis it did not attract additional traffic and the other events had not created a significant amount of travel movements.
Special events in the Home Park/Central Park area like Winter Wonderland and Oktoberfest operated successfully without any significant impact upon the road network due its sustainable location.
A premises licence granted by Plymouth City Council had been in operation for the temporary fan zone for the performance of live music, recorded music and sale of alcohol until 10.45pm all week.
It is proposed to replace the temporary food and drink units with permanent ones and keep all the other existing structures on site.
Occasionally other mobile concessions selling food and temporary gazebos may be placed on the site depending on the event but will be removed after the event, said the club.